BlackRock Inc. Sells 578,178 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.37% of Seres Therapeutics worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.