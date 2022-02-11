BlackRock Inc. Sells 578,178 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 578,178 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.37% of Seres Therapeutics worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

