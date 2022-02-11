BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYN opened at $12.91 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.