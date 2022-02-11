Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $1,003,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

