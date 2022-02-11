Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 44,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
About Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.