Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP reduced its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.03. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

