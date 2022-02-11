bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 21,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,202. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $47.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after acquiring an additional 283,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

