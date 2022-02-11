BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Shares of MGNX opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $703.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.13. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.