BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

IFC stock opened at C$184.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$165.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.03. The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$140.50 and a 1 year high of C$187.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

