Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BDRBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,624,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.26.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

