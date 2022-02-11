Boosted Finance Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002536 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $66,489.77 and approximately $8,825.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.25 or 0.07090136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,683.15 or 0.99708572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

