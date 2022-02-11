BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 600 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.09) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.