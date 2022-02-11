Brahman Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

