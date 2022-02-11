Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 10,226 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OCSL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

