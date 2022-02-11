Bramshill Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after acquiring an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $20,441,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 370,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 235,640 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

