Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 2,853 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 361,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $46.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

In other Sunoco news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.