Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 2,883 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

AGR stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

