Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 163.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

