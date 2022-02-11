Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVIC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.98) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,080 ($14.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.64).

Get Britvic alerts:

BVIC stock opened at GBX 916 ($12.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 916.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 927.51. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 781 ($10.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.16), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($341,000.00). Insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,650 over the last 90 days.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.