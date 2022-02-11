Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $588.59. 47,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $243.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $609.24 and its 200 day moving average is $544.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

