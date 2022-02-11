Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $12.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

