Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Quanta Services posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.87. 1,183,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $109.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

