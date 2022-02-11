Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

