Brokerages Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
UNIT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
