Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOEV. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Canoo news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter worth $108,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the third quarter valued at $118,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOEV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

