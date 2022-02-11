Brokerages Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Flex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 867.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Flex has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

