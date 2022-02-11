Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce sales of $269.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.23 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $422,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

