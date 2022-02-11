Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.68 EPS

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000.
OLLI opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $98.58.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
