Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $84.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.78 million and the highest is $84.51 million. Bancorp reported sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $348.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $352.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $392.50 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $401.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

TBBK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.