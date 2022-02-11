Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Under Armour posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 88.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

