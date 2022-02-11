Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target at $15.44

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. Angi has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.