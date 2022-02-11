Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Price Target at C$45.23

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.23.

Several brokerages have commented on CPX. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.70. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

