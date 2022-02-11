Brokerages Set Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) PT at $38.75

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CRSR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 23,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,830,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 1,949.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 732,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 696,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,173,000 after purchasing an additional 604,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 451,949 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth $8,259,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

