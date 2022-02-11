Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target at $4.08

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

