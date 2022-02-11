Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Target Price at $65.71

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

