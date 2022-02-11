Brokerages Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Price Target at $69.80

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.05.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.16. 26,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,639. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $920,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

