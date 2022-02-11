Brokerages Set Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) PT at $75.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. Symrise has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

