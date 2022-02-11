Brokerages Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target at $36.57

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMEO opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

