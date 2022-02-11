Brokers Offer Predictions for Cumulus Media Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

