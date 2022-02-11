Brokers Offer Predictions for TFI International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

NYSE TFII opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.