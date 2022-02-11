Brokers Set Expectations for Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

