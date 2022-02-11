Brokers Set Expectations for Workhorse Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $530.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

