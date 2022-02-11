Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.57.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM.A. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down C$1.96 on Friday, reaching C$74.04. 2,284,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.95. The firm has a market cap of C$116.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of C$51.17 and a 1-year high of C$79.04.

In other news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell purchased 3,513 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 34,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.27, for a total transaction of C$2,771,456.36.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.