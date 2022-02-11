Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $65.50 at Citigroup

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 68,182 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 536,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,473,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

