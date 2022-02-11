Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,359. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.14.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,514,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.