Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.Brooks Automation also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $70.17 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

