BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $200,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,095. BRP has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.