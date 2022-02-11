Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.290-$2.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.54 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion.Bruker also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.29-2.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bruker by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bruker by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

