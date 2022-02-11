Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.21.

NYSE:BC opened at $94.63 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.91.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,976,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,585,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

