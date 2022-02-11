BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Desjardins

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSRTF. Raymond James upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday. upgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $19.42 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

