Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.

Shares of BG traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $101.74. 70,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

