Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Bunge updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$ EPS.
Shares of BG traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $101.74. 70,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $103.59.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
