Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the January 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 7,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,382. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

