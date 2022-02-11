Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSTE. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 186,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $401.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 980.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Caesarstone by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

